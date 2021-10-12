DVCon U.S. to Go Virtual for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its decision to move to a virtual platform for the upcoming conference and exhibition. DVCon U.S. 2022 will be held February 28-March 3, 2022.



"Due to the uncertainty of how COVID will continue to impact our ability to travel and gather in person in the coming months, we've made the decision to make our 2022 conference a virtual event," stated Vanessa Cooper, DVCon U.S. 2022 General Chair. "It's important that our exceptional technical material is accessible by all who would like to attend DVCon. With no need to travel beyond a computer, our global audience will have access to the industry's must-attend conference for design and verification engineers.

"We're working closely with our conference management team to make the conference even better than it was last year," continued Cooper. "With the knowledge our team has gained planning and executing virtual DVCons in both Europe and the U.S., we've learned a lot more throughout the year. Improvements have been made to the platform, there will be more networking opportunities and easier connection with exhibitors. There's a long runway in putting together a program with strong technical content with wide industry participation. Making the decision to go virtual will make it easier for everyone to plan their level of involvement – whether as a presenter, attendee, or exhibitor. We look forward to connecting with all of you during virtual DVCon U.S. 2022," concluded Cooper.

For the latest updates regarding the conference and expo, please visit the website.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

