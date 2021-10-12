Anima Biotech to Present at Multiple RNA-Related Scientific Conferences in October

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI)'s "RNA as a Target For The Life Sciences" conference taking place virtually from October 12-13, 2021 and Elrig's Drug Discovery 2021 meeting taking place in Liverpool, U.K. from October 19-20 2021.



During the RNA as a Target For The Life Sciences conference, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of Anima Biotech, will give a presentation titled, "mRNA translation modulators binding to novel targets: from mRNA processing to mRNA translation" on Wednesday, October 13 at 2:05 p.m. BST followed by her participation in a panel at 4:55 p.m. BST. At the Elrig Drug Discovery 2021 conference, Dr. Alrory will give an in-person presentation titled, "mRNA Lightning platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA regulatory drugs" on October 19 at 12:00 p.m. BST.

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale automated phenotypic screening in live biology with AI mRNA image analysis that elucidates the mechanism of action of active compounds. The high scale automation and integrated technologies in our platform enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our tremendous expertise in mRNA biology, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate. Our wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors across several fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc and K-Ras translation inhibitors with multiple, tumor specific mechanisms of action), Infectious diseases (RSV viral proteins translation inhibitors) and Neuroscience (Alzheimer's disease – Tau translation inhibitors and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitors) with additional programs in Repeat Associated Diseases. In addition to our own pipeline, we have established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our large scale collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.

