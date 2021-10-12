Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Breakthrough in Creation of New Recombinant Spider Silks

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that its research team has surpassed a crucial milestone in the creation and production of new recombinant spider silks and other key target proteins. The Company is now raising several batches of first-generation transgenics utilizing this new and more efficient process.



These transgenics represent the first implementation of this new knock-out/knock-in multiplex system for silkworms developed by Kraig Labs' research team. The new approach results in a greater than 60% reduction in process complexity when creating new transgenics and should result in significantly higher yields. Pairing multiplex targeting with co-expression of trans-proteins, this new system should allow the Company to achieve homozygous, germline stable, new transgenics in a fraction of the time.

Kraig Labs' research team will monitor these first-generation transgenics over the next 30 days to verify improvements over existing systems. The Company's research team has already prepared and filed a potential provisional patent to protect this new novel technology.

"Today's announcement is just the latest in a string of incredible breakthroughs from our research lab. Our team continues to defy conventional wisdom, finding almost unimaginable solutions and unlocking the potential for cost-effective, commercial-scale spider silk production," said COO Jon Rice. "This breakthrough is the direct result of our exceptionally creative research team. Through an intentional process of seeking out diverse backgrounds and experiences for all positions throughout the organization, we have built a truly extraordinary team."

While now focused on improving the production of recombinant spider silk, this new gene system is directly applicable to the Company's accelerating work in non-fibrous and boutique protein production.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

