Armstrong World Industries to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Results October 26

Globe Newswire  
October 12, 2021 7:00am   Comments
LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, will release its third-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call and webcast information as well as the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

  • (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
  • (631) 291-4622 (International)
  • Conference ID: 2756896

News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com for one year after the date of the call.

Contacts
Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With $937 million in revenue in 2020, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries


Primary Logo

