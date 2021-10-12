Dental Impression Tray Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global " dental impression tray market " size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing prevalence of edentulism during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Dental Impression Tray Market, 2021-2028."

The rising number of periodontal diseases, increasing prevalence of edentulism, increasing purchasing power, and growing healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to the American College of Prosthodontics, in 2019, more than 36 million Americans are edentulous, 120 million people in the U.S. are missing a minimum of one tooth.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Dental Impression Tray:

Zhermack

AR Instrumed Deutschland

A. Schweickhardt

Dental tray System International

Hager & Werken

Power Dental USA

SmithcareR

COVID-19 Impact-

Detrimental Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Industry

To battle the epidemic, the government has implemented many strict measures, including lockdown and adjustments to a number of industrial rules, to enable diverse enterprises to stay afloat in the market. The supply chain for dental impression traysand scanners was also disrupted. The number of patients visiting dentists worldwide has fallen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Segments-

By product, the market is segmented into full and partial. On the basis of material, the market is segregated into plastic and metal. On the basis of end-users, the market is categorized into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The report for the dental impression tray provides a complete picture of the market through the research, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources. The report provides a thorough analysis of the market. It accomplishes this through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and credible market size predictions. The report's estimates are based on well-established research methodology and assumptions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Incidence of Dental caries to Stimulate Growth

The global dental impression tray market growth is expected to grow due to the rising dental operations during the projected period. Dental caries and several other periodontal diseases have traditionally been recognized as the most significant public health oral health problem. Currently, the allocation and intensity of oral diseases vary widely across the globe. Moreover, cosmetic dentistry elevates the concept of dental health to new heights. Cosmetic dentistry has paved the way for more noticeable and improved facial changes and an increase in awareness of clinical progressions and informed choices to develop hopes further and boost confidence.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Prominent players to Promote Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold the largest global dental impression tray market share during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing expenditures, availability of dental equipment, prominent players, increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases are driving the market forward in the region.

North America is expected to have a sizable share of the market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of edentulism, growing awareness related to dental care, market expansion from prominent players, and the presence of skilled dental doctors are the major contributing factors affecting the market positively in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Prominent Players

The business is extremely fragmented, with numerous commercial and public actors present in dental impression trays. Few multinational players have subsidiaries in many locations. Local players operate autonomously in their own regions.





Industry Development-

October 2019: PLANMECA OY launched the planmeca Emerald S intraoral scanner, which generates digital impressions of the oral cavities.





