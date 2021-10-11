Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.



Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood's third quarter 2021 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q3/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting October 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until October 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood's business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content. Robinhood aims to build the most trusted and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.

Contacts

Media

press@robinhood.com

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com



