thredUP to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released on Monday, November 8, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. thredUP will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live call is accessible in the U.S and Canada at +1 800-353-6461 (code 3975322) and outside of the U.S. and Canada at +1 334-323-0501 (code 3975322). The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at thredUP's investor relations website: ir.thredup.com.

About ThredUp Inc.

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. In 2018, we extended our platform with thredUP Resale-As-A-Service (RaaS), which facilitates modern resale for a number of the world's leading brands and retailers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Media

media@thredup.com

Investors

ir@thredup.com



