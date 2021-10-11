Synaptics to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on November 4, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 1-833-614-1539 (conference ID: 9484096) at least ten minutes prior to the call. Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investor.synaptics.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 4:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 11, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 9484096.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Munjal Shah

+1-408-518-7639

munjal.shah@synaptics.com



