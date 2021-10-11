 Skip to main content

GuideOne Insurance Appoints Carol Sanders to Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
October 11, 2021 11:00am   Comments
West Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance announced the election of Carol Sanders, former chief financial officer, Sentry Insurance Company, to the Boards of GuideOne Mutual Holding Company and GuideOne Insurance Group, Inc., effective September 24, 2021.

 

Sanders enjoyed a career of more than 25 years in the insurance industry, and she currently serves as president of Carol P. Sanders Consulting LLC while also serving on the Boards of Alliant Energy, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and First Business Financial Services, Inc. She is an experienced board director and a designated financial expert by the Securities and Exchange Commission for her work with audit committees. Previously, Sanders served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Sentry Insurance Company. She also served as executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and chief operating officer at Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company. Throughout her career, Sanders has proven her expertise in guiding strategic plan development for property and casualty insurance companies. Sanders earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and she has earned her Certified Financial Manager, Certified Management Accountant, Certified Public Accountant and Charted Property Casualty Underwriter designations.

 

GuideOne President & Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Snyder, said, "We are proud to welcome Carol to the GuideOne Board of Directors. Her expertise in understanding creative and complex insurance transactions makes her an invaluable resource for GuideOne as we continue to unfold our long-term diversification and profitability strategy."

 

 

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne Insurance serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner's policies (BOP), workers' compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

 

Rated "A-" (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne's corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

