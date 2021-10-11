Proactive news headlines including Geopacific Resources, Valor Resources, XTEK and Nova Minerals

Sydney, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has retained its buy recommendation and a price target of 90 cents from Shaw and Partners as it moves toward first gold pour by the end of CY22 at its Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has started to trace a copper mineralisation trail across two priority targets within its Picha Copper-Silver Project in Peru. Click here

XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) has today opened a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to all eligible security shareholders with the aim of raising up to A$5 million. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd ((ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has intersected broad zones of high-grade gold from drilling at the RPM North Prospect within its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, including a hit of 132 metres at 10.1 g/t gold. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY), Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) and PVW Resources LNL have entered trading halts, pending the release of announcements to the ASX. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has enhanced the skillset of its board by appointing experienced lawyer Deanna Carpenter as a non-executive director. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has entered into a binding heads of agreement with Trafalgar Resources Pty Ltd for the acquisition of Trafalgar's wholly-owned E58/555 tenement within a potential pegmatite area in the Mt Magnet region of Western Australia. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd ((ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has enhanced its long-term exploration strategy targeting the discovery and delineation of cobalt mineralisation by increasing its footprint in the Broken Hill area of Far West New South Wales by 35%. Click here

Danakali Ltd ((ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) has announced a board restructure as it advances its cornerstone Colluli Sulphate of Potash Project in Eritrea towards production. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has hit further high-grade gold mineralisation and broad alteration zones during drilling at the Wallbrook Project's Templar prospect. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) welcomes a positive ruling by the Contentious-Administrative Court (CAC) in Cáceres, Spain, following an administrative appeal lodged by joint venture partner Technologia Extremeña Del Lito S.L. (TEL) relating to the JV's rehabilitation and restoration plan. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd ((ASX:TMR, TSXV:TMRR)'s screened metallic analysis has revealed a 31% average increase in gold assay grades at its flagship Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, when compared to the originally published assay results based on standard fire assay analysis. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP), a potash exploration and development company with potential ‘world-class' projects in Germany, has surged on signing a drilling contract for the first confirmatory hole at its Ohmgebirge Mining Licence area with deep drilling specialist company H. Anger's Söhne Bohr-und Brunnenbaugesellschaft (Angers). Click here

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has completed a placement for approximately $1.85 million as part of a $3.1 million capital raising to fund a range of drilling programs across its WA and NSW base metals assets. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd ((ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)'s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc's initial testing of cannabinoid content for four of its new cannabis strains have indicated that each new strain has shown a high level of THC content. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) continues to progress multiple exploration programs across its multi-resource portfolio of Western Australian projects. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has pinpointed a suite of lithium-bearing pegmatites at its 100%-owned Trident Project north of Broken Hill in Far West New South Wales. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)'s weekly performance at its crushing circuit at the Davyhurst Gold Project in Western Australia continued to improve in September. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC)'s premium, high-quality and high-value K-Brite TM Sulphate of Potash (SOP) has been certified as compliant with the Australian Certified Organic Standard 2021. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has launched a rights issue to raise up to $12.92 million that will allow drilling to continue across a number of emerging discoveries and expand its 1.28-million-ounce inventory at the flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM)'s extensions in the Razafy area of the Maniry Graphite Project in southern Madagascar have produced more high-grade results. Click here

