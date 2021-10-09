Pender Growth Fund Announces Completion of Purchase of GreenSpace Brands Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (TSXV:PTF) ("Pender Growth Fund" or the "Company") announces today that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and closed the previously announced acquisition of approximately $1M in debt of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (TSXV:JTR) ("GreenSpace").

See the Company's October 5, 2021 press release at the following link for additional details regarding the transaction: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/05/2308880/0/en/Pender-Growth-Fund-Announces-Purchase-of-GreenSpace-Brands-Debt.html

About Pender Growth Fund Inc.

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment company with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique investments; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTF".

