Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2021 7:00pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation, today announced the timing of its 2021 third quarter earnings release and conference call/webcast.

Black Diamond intends to release its 2021 third quarter results after markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Chairman and CEO Trevor Haynes and Executive Vice President and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond's financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-800-319-4610. International callers should use 1-604-638-5340. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.  

To access the call via webcast, please log into the webcast link 10 minutes before the start time at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11518.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available on the Investor Events section of the Company's website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

About Black Diamond        

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi, and Vanguard, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries
Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/.


