TWC Enterprises Limited Completes Sale of Heron Bay

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
KING CITY, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) ("TWC") announced today that it has now closed on the sale of the former Heron Bay Golf Club (located in Coral Springs, Florida) to the North Springs Improvement District ("NSID") for cash proceeds of $32 million USD less transaction costs. The NSID is a water utility based out of Coral Springs, Florida.

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 49.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 37 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca


