Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) investors that acquired shares between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021. Investors have until October 18, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Sesen failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sesen Bio's clinical trial in relation to Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, which included 215 classified as "major"; (2) that three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were convicted of "serious noncompliance," which included "back-dating data"; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in relation to the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio's clinical trials found that Vicineum leaked out into the body, which led to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, t was not likely Sesen's BLA for Vicineum would be approved; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that additional trials would be required to be conducted to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Sesen's positive statements in regard to Sesen's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021.

