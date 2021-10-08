 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including AMC Entertainment, Great Panther Mining, American Resources, Else Nutrition and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
New York , Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Numinus upgrades psychedelics lab to increase research service capabilities click here
  • Stifel rates HighGold Mining a ‘Buy' as it initiates coverage  click here
  • DGTL Holdings inks new software services agreement with international advocacy organization for its Hashoff platform  click here
  • Great Panther Mining releases 3Q production tallies and operational update  click here
  • American Resources expands carbon production with restart of its McCoy Elkhorn complex and Carnegie 1 mine  click here
  • Else Nutrition receives key US patent notice of allowance for use in functional food  click here
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals files pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting request with US FDA for Phase 2 trial of Ifenprodil for chronic cough click here
  • Fobi strikes wallet pass deal with S4S, one of Iceland's largest retailers  click here
  • BioVaxys to present a poster on its coronavirus vaccine candidate BVX-0320 at ISIRV-WHO virtual conference  click here
  • AMC Entertainment's Odeon chain sells a million tickets for latest James Bond film click here

