Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, Tietto Minerals, Archer Materials and Boadicea Resources

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has appointed experienced financial advisor Taurum to lead its debt financing strategies.

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has had its BUY rating maintained and scored an increased target price of A$0.87, up from $0.60, from Foster Stockbroking following an upgrade to its gold resource after a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Abujar Gold Project.

Archer Materials Ltd ((ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) will next week take the final step in its transition to a pure-play deep technology company when the sale of its mineral exploration business to iTech Minerals Ltd is completed.

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) executive director Steven Moon has shown his confidence in the company's multi-commodity, multi-state exploration strategy with an on-market purchase.

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN), an Australian property technology company, has been selected to participate in REACH Canada 2022 accelerator program through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openn USA Inc.

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has revealed new assay results of up to 2.9 g/t in recent aircore (AC) drilling at Iron King prospect, a potential satellite project to the flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia.

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has announced several board appointments, strengthening its intellectual property rights, financial reach and leadership team as it seeks to capitalise on its early adoption of blockchain NFTs.

Nova Minerals Ltd ((ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is continuing to report positive results from infill drilling aimed at expanding the gold resources at the Korbel Main deposit within Nova's flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska.

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI)'s share price target has been doubled 42 cents with a Buy recommendation by Sprott Equity Research following the release of its maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea's Siguiri Basin.

