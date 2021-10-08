Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund Declares Distributions for Q4 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. ("CIM"), the manager of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce the payment of distributions on the actively-managed ETF Series of the Fund to unitholders of record as indicated below. The monthly distribution rate of CAD$0.038 per unit of the ETF Series represents an attractive annualized yield on net assets of approximately 3.1%.



Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Unit October 28, 2021 November 4, 2021 CAD $0.038 November 29, 2021 December 6, 2021 CAD $0.038 December 30, 2021 January 7, 2022 CAD $0.038

ETF Series unitholders also have the option to participate in the distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") offered by the Fund, which provides investors with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compounded growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

The ETF Series of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.

For further information, please visit our website at www.caldwellinvestment.com or contact us at 416-593-1798 or 1-800-256-2441.

The Fund was first offered to the public as a closed-end investment (May 28, 2015) and with effect from November 15, 2018 was converted into an open-end mutual fund, with all outstanding units predesignated as Series F units. Performance of the Fund prior to the conversion date would have differed had the Fund been subject to the same investment restrictions and practices of the current open-end mutual fund. Further, the Fund reduced its management fees by 1% (October 17, 2019) resulting in fees of 1.75% for Series A units and 0.75% for Series F units.

Investors are strongly encouraged to consult with a financial advisor and review the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts documents carefully prior to making investment decisions about the Fund. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. makes no representations or warranties on the accuracy and completeness of the information included herein. Certain statements herein contain forward looking information based on certain historical information of the Fund and represent current expectations as of the date of this press release. Actual future results may differ materially due to but not limited to prevailing market conditions, there being no assurance of realizing capital gains and no assurance that issuers held in the portfolio will pay dividends or distributions on their securities. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital and should your ACB fall below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.



