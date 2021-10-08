World Seed Processing (Treatment) Market Share Estimated to Reach Over USD 18.2 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Seed Processing Market By Type (Seed Coating Material and Seed Treatment), By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Flowers & Ornamentals, Vegetables, and Other Crops), By Equipment (Seed Treatment, Cleaners, Graders, Gravity Separators, De-Stoners, Dryers, and Other Equipment), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" in its research database

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Seed Processing Market size & share expected to reach to USD 18.2 Billion by 2026 from USD 9 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026"

Global Seed Processing Market: Overview

Seed processing involves the selection and processing of post-harvested seeds such as drying, cleaning, treatment, storage, and packaging, to attain superior quality seeds that are appropriate for agriculture as well as consumption purposes. The key factors that are flourishing the global seed processing market are the escalating global trade of processed seeds, rising awareness among farmers about the benefits of utilizing treated seeds, and the supportive government subsidies along with the investment hike by several agri-based companies.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the global seed processing industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the global seed processing industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global seed processing market during the upcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

Syngenta

Incotec

Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd.

Seed Dynamics

Precision Laboratories

Lanxess

Chromatech

Sensient Technologies

Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing LLC

Centor Group

PETKUS Technologie GmbH

Nufarm

Bayer

WESTRUP A/S

Corteva

Germains Seed Technology

Clariant

BASF

Cimbria

"Seed treatment" under type segment is likely to attain the leading position in the market during 2020–2026

The global seed processing market, based on the type, is bifurcated into seed treatment and seed coating material. Of these, the seed treatment segment held the major share of the global market and grabbed the dominating position. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to follow the same trend throughout the forecast period owing to the growing trend of using hybrid seeds by the farmers in developing countries. They prefer industrially manufactured and treated hybrid seeds overharvested seeds from the previous batch of the crops for sowing in their crop fields. This drastic shift of farmers towards hybrid seeds is due to several factors that include a substantially growing middle-class population, swift propulsion in the food processing market, and a rapid increase in disposable income. All the aforementioned attributes are likely to drive the seed treatment division of the global seed processing market.

Global Seed Processing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 9 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 18.2 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 10% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Syngenta, Incotec, Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd., Seed Dynamics, Precision Laboratories, Lanxess, and Others Segments Covered Types, Crop Type, Equipment, Applications & Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global seed processing sector. Key strategic developments in the global seed processing market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global seed processing market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global seed processing market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global seed processing industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, crop types, equipment, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

North America and Europe account for the maximum share in the global seed processing market

The majority of the seed processing equipment manufacturers are headquartered in Europe. The industries are trying hard to meet the demand at the regional & global levels, which is the key factor behind the considerable growth of the regional market in the coming years.

However, North America significantly drove the global seed processing market in 2019 by accounting for a major share in the market.

Browse the full "Seed Processing Market By Type (Seed Coating Material and Seed Treatment), By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Flowers & Ornamentals, Vegetables, and Other Crops), By Equipment (Seed Treatment, Cleaners, Graders, Gravity Separators, De-Stoners, Dryers, and Other Equipment), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-seed-processing-market-by-type-seed-coating-629

This report segments the global seed processing market as follows:

Global Seed Processing Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Seed coating material

Seed treatment

Global Seed Processing Market: Crop Type Segmentation Analysis

Oilseeds & pulses

Cereals & grains

Flowers & ornamentals

Vegetables

Other crops

Global Seed Processing Market: Equipment Segmentation Analysis

Seed treatment

Cleaners

Graders

Gravity separators

De-stoners

Dryers

Other equipment

