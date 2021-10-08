 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TAB Bank Provides Clean Air Products Manufacturer in Florida with a $3.25 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2021 8:35am   Comments
Share:

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a clean air products manufacturer in Florida with a $3.25 million asset-based credit facility. In addition to the revolving credit line, TAB also provided the company with $1.7 million in an equipment term loan. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company's ongoing working capital needs.

The company is a manufacturer and distributor of clean air technology products and other filter products.  

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Chris Mitchell is TAB Bank's Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Atlanta. He has over 25 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena. He can be reached at 404.432.7657 or at chris.mitchell@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com