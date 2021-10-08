TAB Bank Provides Clean Air Products Manufacturer in Florida with a $3.25 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a clean air products manufacturer in Florida with a $3.25 million asset-based credit facility. In addition to the revolving credit line, TAB also provided the company with $1.7 million in an equipment term loan. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company's ongoing working capital needs.



The company is a manufacturer and distributor of clean air technology products and other filter products.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Chris Mitchell is TAB Bank's Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Atlanta. He has over 25 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena. He can be reached at 404.432.7657 or at chris.mitchell@tabbank.com.





Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

