 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Unemployment Rate Remains Double for People with Disabilities 18 Months Into Pandemic, Reports Allsup Employment Services

Globe Newswire  
October 07, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
Share:

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest economic data show people with disabilities continue to experience an unemployment rate twice that of people without disabilities, adding to the difficulties that individuals can experience when a disability disrupts their life, work and health, according to Allsup Employment Services, which provides return to work services through the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Ticket to Work program.

 

Monthly data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the continuing higher rate of unemployment, with 10.9 percent unemployment for people with disabilities and 5.0 percent unemployment for people without disabilities in August.

 

"The economy was greatly affected by the pandemic and many individuals lost their jobs, but it was especially hard for those with disabilities," said Diane Winiarski, Director at Allsup Employment Services (AES), an SSA-authorized Employment Network (EN). "As the economy recovers, we need to create a more inclusive workforce that gives individuals with disabilities the opportunities they deserve to reenter the workforce."

 

October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which commemorates the many and varied contributions of individuals with disabilities to America's economy. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the unemployment rate for people with disabilities, pushing the rate up to 13.2% in August 2020.

 

AES has helped thousands of people with disabilities return back to former employers or find new job opportunities in growing industries through Ticket to Work (TTW), a free program available to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients who reach medical stability or recovery.

 

Learn more about returning to work at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or call 1-866-540-5105.

 

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work program. Allsup Employment Services professionals deliver resources and services nationwide to help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients take full advantage of the incentives and support that are available to them when they return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or @AllsupESWork.

 

Attachment 


Rebecca Ray
Allsup
(618) 236-5065
r.ray@allsup.com

Samantha Fernandez
Pinkston
(703) 946-0326
samantha.fernandez@pinkston.co
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com