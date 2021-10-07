Proactive news headlines including PsyBio Therapeutics, Newrange Gold, Royal Wins, MGX Minerals, Phunware and Playgon Games
New York , Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tartisan Nickel reports high grade assay results from its Kenbridge nickel-copper property in Ontario click here
- Lucky Minerals unveils new assay results that expands Wakya mineralization on the Fortuna property click here
- Fobi acquires PassWallet, a leading Android wallet pass issuer with more than six million downloads click here
- Real Luck Group announces the appointment of David Conde as its new Head of Data click here
- Gevo engages Kiewit Energy Group to lead the Front End Engineering Design effort for its Net-Zero 1 Project in South Dakota click here
- Avalon GloboCare announces co-development of in-silico system to expand its ability to design and produce novel cell membrane proteins click here
- Bam Bam Resources discovers second oxide copper zone at Majuba Hill click here
- Scottie Resources hits high-grade gold along the northern extension of the Blueberry Zone in BC's Golden Triangle click here
- ACME Lithium says sampling program at Fish Lake Valley reveals new lithium values click here
- District Metals kicks off Phase II, 5,000-metre drill program at its Tomtebo polymetallic property click here
- PlantX Life applies to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the view of increasing access to capital markets click here
- Playgon Games goes live with Bally unit Solid Gaming click here
- LeanLife announces distribution partnership with Prime Global Ventures click here
- LexaGene says its largest study validates accuracy of its veterinary test panel click here
- Psyched Wellness to examine potential health benefits of Amanita muscaria extract AME-1 in new study click here
- Cloud DX says Canadian study using its technology proves remote patient monitoring improves outcomes click here
- MGX Minerals says strategic review for space and nuclear metals is underway click here
- Cardano left behind as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to rally click here
- Mason Graphite, through JV company Black Swan Graphene, wins US and Canadian patents for 2D material production click here
- Nextech AR launches ‘3D Rooms' for virtual previews of home furnishings and decor click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics successfully demonstrates commercial-scale manufacturing feasibility click here
- Phunware says it will design, build and support the new Headlines+ website and mobile application portfolio for Intermarkets click here
- Newrange Gold announces retirement of Robert Carrington, who will step down as chairman, director and president of the company click here
- Royal Wins launches popular Kash Karnival app in Australia click here
- Evergold wraps up drilling at Snoball for 400m; awaits assays from Golden Lion property click here
- CytoDyn announces study to evaluate potential synergistic effects of Leronlimab with immune checkpoint blockade click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis products to be offered on VIVO's Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace click here
- Vuzix and AmbiFi join forces to provide ambient technology solutions for healthcare practitioners click here
ABOUT PROACTIVE
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006