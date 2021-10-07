Cell Culture Media Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture media market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing investments in the biotechnology sector, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Cell Culture Media Market, 2021-2028".

A cell culture media is a solid, liquid, or semisolid media that is made up of several contents and nutrients to stimulate the growth, propagation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms, and other cell lines. There has been significant increase in the investments in biotechnology sector by the governments of various countries, which has resulted in the growth of this market during the forecast period. Further, the rising prevalence of cancer has resulted in the increasing research and development activities in the biotechnology and healthcare industries. Thus, this is another major reason contributing to the growth of this market.

In spite of the increasing lockdown restrictions worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been rising investments by the government in the healthcare industry. Thus, due to a high demand for cell culture media during this pandemic, the COVID-19 acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is divided into animal cell culture media, plant cell culture media, bacterial cell culture media, and others. By end-users, the market is classified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, academic and government research organizations, and others. Based on applications, the market is categorized into research, manufacturing of biomolecules, and others. By physical state, the market is divided into liquid culture media and semisolid and solid culture media. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

The report contains a rigorous study of all factors and trends driving and shaping the size, share, and revenue of the market. Further, the report supplies a microscopic examination of the hindrances obstructing the growth of the market, as well as provides a careful analysis of the market segments. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional prospects of the market are also incorporated into the report.





Increasing Technological Advancements in Cell Culture Applications to Fuel the Market

There have been increasing technological advancements in cell culture technology due to the growing research activities in stem cell and animal cell applications, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Further, the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and rising expenditure on clinical research is another vital factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Rising Government Initiatives for Research to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to grow rapidly in the cell culture media market share on account of the rising government initiatives for research activities in biotechnology sector in this region.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in this market due to the rising trends in the adoption of new technologies in this region.





Increasing Research Activities in Cell Culture Media to Intensify Competition

The leading companies in the cell culture media market are concentrating on increasing their research activities in plant and animal cell applications due to the rising demand for cell culture media from various end-user industries. This has resulted in the rising competition among key companies which will enable them to strengthen their market foothold across several regions in this market.

Industry Development:

June 2017: The subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific extended its presence in North America by establishing an innovative research and development center in California.

List of Key Players Covered in the Cell Culture Media Market Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Merck KGaA, CellGenix GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, BD, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Lonza.





What are the key segments in the Cell Culture Media Market?



By Type

Animal Cell Culture Media

Plant Cell Culture Media

Bacterial Cell Culture Media

Others

By Physical State

Liquid Culture Media

Semisolid & Solid Culture Media

ByApplications

Research

Manufacturing of Biomolecules

Others

ByEnd-Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic & Government Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global cell culture media Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.





