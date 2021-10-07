Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Revenue, Forecast

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neurovascular embolectomy devices market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorder across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices Market, 2021-2028".

Neural embolism occurs when a blood clot is formed in the arteries that lead to the brain. There has been an increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorder around the world due to the rising number of aging population worldwide. This type of disease can prove fatal as it restricts the blood supply to the brain and can increase the risk of a brain stroke.

The blood flow can get affected due to various reasons such as narrowing, hardening, or abnormality of the blood vessels. This can cause blood clot or embolism. Further, the continuous innovation in the healthcare sector may prove beneficial as it will help to reduce the time taken for the recovery after the surgery, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market.





In spite of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imposing of lockdown restrictions worldwide, the production and distribution of neurovascular embolectomy devices has not been impacted due to the increasing government efforts for the prevention of neurovascular disease in the form of arranging free seminars and workshops about the awareness of this type of disease. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the neurovascular embolectomy devices market, which is one of the driving factors for the growth of this market.

Industry Development:

June 2019: Stryker received U.S FDA approval for the company's Trevo XP ProVue Retriever, a neurovascular embolectomy stent retriever used for patient suffering from ischemic stroke.

Highlights/Summary:

The report attempts to put forth a comprehensive understanding of the overall industry trends and outlook. It also provides a microscopic assessment of the market drivers, segments, and restraints, along with a holistic analysis of the regional developments in the market. Topping these factors is an exhaustive examination of the competitive landscape of the market, powered by industry-leading market research.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, this market is classified into stent retrieval systems and aspiration systems. By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to witness significant growth in the neurovascular embolectomy devices market share on account of the increasing healthcare facilities and rising awareness about neurovascular diseases in the countries such as the US and Canada.

European region is anticipated to grow rapidly in this market due to the rising government initiatives for the awareness of neurovascular embolectomy devices in the countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Production and Distribution of Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices to Boost Competition

The leading companies in the neurovascular embolectomy devices market are focusing on increasing production and distribution of such devices in order to improve the surgical procedures and the treatment of this type of disease across several regions. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to broaden their business horizons and strengthen their market footprint





List of Key Players Covered in the Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices Market Report:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Medtronic

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Straub Medical AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Edwards Life Sciences.





