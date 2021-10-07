CoinAgenda Middle East & Africa Bring Top Thought Leaders in Blockchain to Dubai Oct 8-10

DUBAI, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain investors since 2014, today announced speakers for its second event in 2021, CoinAgenda Middle East & Africa, to be held on Oct 8-10, 2021 at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai kicking off Gulf Blockchain Week. CoinAgenda Middle East & Africa will gather thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts to examine the new and upcoming trends, and changes and advances in the industry. Tickets are only available until Oct 7 on the event page.





Confirmed Speakers include:





H.E. Gabriel Abed , Ambassador of Barbados to the United Arab Emirates, Barbados Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitt Inc.

To commemorate its first event in Dubai, the CoinAgenda team has launched a special NFT created by artist, @chissweetart (variations by @Nitramdesign) made specifically for CoinAgenda Middle East & Africa attendees. The NFTs will unlock the replays of the recorded conference content, and all participants, speakers, sponsors and media will receive one.





CoinAgenda Middle East & Africa will discuss topics such as the future of CeFi and DeFi, investing in fintech, blockchain based solutions, legal and regulatory challenges, and NFTs.





Confirmed sponsors include:

AirWire - AirWire is a groundbreaking consumer platform powered by blockchain technology that enhances every day life transactions with next generation mechanisms and incentivization. The current trends of ownership of identity and content are not going away. In addition, users want multifaceted opportunities to monetize their identity and content at the price of their choosing in the marketplace. Our economy is being disrupted by the branding and corporation type structure of the individual. AirWire is capturing this

trend by developing a suite of applications that will evolve the individual into a powerhouse of ingenuity and prosperity.

Following the event, the CoinAgenda series will continue with CoinAgenda Global in Las Vegas, October 25-27, 2021 as part of Las Vegas Blockchain Week followed by CoinAgenda Caribbean in Puerto Rico December 7-9, 2021 as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.





For more information regarding CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com. Ticket information and registration for CoinAgenda Middle East + Africa can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coinagenda-middle-east-africa-dubai-plus-bitangels-day-tickets-155725821123





The schedule for CoinAgenda Middle East + Africa can be found at:

https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-middleeastafrica-2021-schedule/





Connect with CoinAgenda:

ABOUT COINAGENDA

