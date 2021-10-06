Arrival hand-picked by UK Government to showcase at exclusive Global Investment Summit in London

Arrival will be highlighted as one of the ‘Green Dozen' UK-based companies excelling in areas of sustainability, innovation, and green technology



The Summit will welcome some of the world's most prominent decision makers, investors, C-Suite executives, and heads of major political institutions

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announces it has been selected by the UK Government to showcase to leaders of the business world at the Global Investment Summit in London.

Working towards the delivery of the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the Summit will be hosted by the PM and supported by members of the Royal Family, bringing together 200 of the world's most prominent decision makers, C-Suite executives, and investors to the UK.

The Summit takes place on Tuesday 19th October in Central London followed by an evening reception at Windsor Castle, where Arrival will be featured as one of the ‘Green Dozen': a group of twelve companies behind the latest cutting-edge innovations that can help cement the UK's position as a world leading centre for green technology, while highlighting the global positive impact of Arrival's technologies and new method of EV manufacturing.

During the Central London event, attendees will be able to experience Arrival's game changing zero-emission electric vehicles through digital experiences, and hear from Arrival's President, Avinash Rugoobur, as part of a panel discussion - "From Start-Up to Unicorn: How the right business environment makes it happen" - alongside CEOs of TransferWise, Graphcore, Darktrace, and moderated by Eileen Burbidge, Partner at Passion Capital.

Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival said: "It's an honour to be selected by the UK Government to present Arrival at the Global Investment Summit. Arrival's rapid growth is a clear reflection of the demand for more sustainable and equitable mobility solutions for cities and governments here in the UK, and around the world.

"We're proud to showcase Arrival's mission and our in-house innovations in such a prestigious setting, as we transform the automotive industry and pioneer a radical new method of EV design and production in local Microfactories globally."

Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone said: "The Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

"Our showcase businesses show why the UK is a global hub for green technology, and I am proud that Arrival will be presenting their innovative zero-emission electric vehicles through digital experiences to some of the world's most high profile investors at the summit.

"Our industries of the future like the automotive industry will not only help ensure a cleaner, greener planet but also create high value jobs in Oxfordshire and across the UK."

About Arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our radical new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Arrival and the markets in which it operates and Arrival's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the impact of COVID-19 on Arrival's business; (ii) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Arrival operates, (iii) the risk that Arrival and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Arrival's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (iv) the risk that Arrival may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that Arrival experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations, (vi) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; (vii) the risk that the utilization of Microfactories will not provide the expected benefits due to, among other things, the inability to locate appropriate buildings to use as Microfactories, Microfactories needing a larger than anticipated factory footprint, and the inability of Arrival to deploy Microfactories in the anticipated time frame; (viii) the risk that the orders that have been placed for vehicles, including the order from UPS, are cancelled or modified; (ix) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Arrival's products and services; and (x) the risk that Arrival will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and (xi) the risk that Arrival is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Arrival's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021 and other documents filed by Arrival with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by applicable law, Arrival assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Arrival does not give any assurance that Arrival will achieve its expectations.

