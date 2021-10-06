BRIGHT GREEN BREAKS GROUND ON $300 MILLION CANNABIS RESEARCH COMPLEX

Grants, NM, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of improving the quality of life for people across various demographics via plant-based therapies, Bright Green Corporation broke ground Tuesday on its state-of-the-art $300 million research complex in Grants, New Mexico. Operating under a Memorandum of Agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bright Green will provide cannabis and cannabis-related products for research in North America.

The historic event begins the construction phase of what will become North America's most advanced cannabis manufacturing and research facility and will employ over 100 people.

With elected officials, business, and civic leaders on hand for the occasion, Bright Green Corporation officially made New Mexico home for one of the world's premier plant-based research facilities.

"Today launches a new era in plant-based therapy research. The work conducted by Bright Green will provide the highest quality plant-based products on the market for research by DEA-certified researchers and other federally authorized Schedule 1 drug handlers," said Terry Rafih Bright Green Corporation, Chairman.

The research complex will feature one of the world's most advanced agricultural greenhouse ecosystems with state-of-the-art automation. In addition, the facility will deliver ongoing production to provide a consistent and ample supply of cannabis and cannabinoids to federally licensed researchers, Universities and pharmaceutical companies within the United States.

Fully compliant with federal, state, and local government laws, Bright Green's long-term plans include constructing the nation's most significant and advanced 115-acre cannabis manufacturing and research complex. In total, once construction is completed, Bright Green will operate more than seven million square feet of production facilities in New Mexico.

"Having another world-class research facility right here in New Mexico would advance our state's legacy of leading the nation in cutting-edge science. Bright Green can provide a real opportunity for this part of New Mexico and this new industry in our state," said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration allows for the construction and operation of a federally licensed agricultural center to grow, distribute and sell marihuana or its chemical constituents to research entities. In addition, the agreement enables the company to supply federally-approved researchers in the United States and supply marihuana and derivatives for medical therapies developed from this research.

With construction slated for completion in 2023, the state-of-the-art $300-million complex in Grants, New Mexico, will become the most significant, legally compliant, and advanced cannabis manufacturing and research facility in North America.

Bright Green Corporation is a privately-owned company consisting of an executive team experienced in technology, greenhouse operation, manufacturing, marketing, agriculture, body health & wellness and medical science.

Bright Green Corporation provides federally-authorized researchers legal access to high-quality cannabis and associated products. The research partnerships will chart a new era of wellness with advanced plant-based therapeutic discoveries.

Learn more at: brightgreen.us

Attachment





Ed Robinson Bright Green Corporation 833-658-1799 info@brightgreen.us