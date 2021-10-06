Karnopp Petersen Joins With Best Best & Krieger

Riverside, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Best & Krieger LLP is pleased to announce that Karnopp Petersen LLP, based in Bend, Oregon, will be merging with the firm next year. The merger, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, will provide the firms' public and private sector clients with new resources, greater bench strength and expanded geographical reach.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Karnopp Petersen," said BB&K Managing Partner Eric Garner. "Our firms share many practice synergies, including cultural alignment in terms of our philosophies on client service, work ethic, diversity, community and more. This cultural compatibility was a priority for both firms and will allow for a seamless integration and immediate benefit to our valued clients."

With the combination, 15 attorneys will be joining the firm, including the following nine partners:



Tom Sayeg Erin MacDonald Brent Kinkade Kurt Barker Josh Newton Annie Nelson Jon Napier Jennilyn Aston Ellen Grover

Karnopp Petersen has served clients across central Oregon since 1935. BB&K clients will specifically benefit from Karnopp Petersen's deep-rooted and respected experience in environmental, energy, health care, trusts and estates, real estate, business and community association matters. As a complement, Karnopp Petersen clients will now have access to BB&K's broad array of legal services.

"We are very proud of our decades-long service to our clients, but as our region grows so do our clients' needs," said Karnopp Petersen's co-managing partners Ellen Grover and Erin MacDonald. "BB&K is the perfect partner for us to continue providing valuable service to our clients and our region. We are excited for the future."

With the combination, BB&K will retain Karnopp Petersen's existing Bend office, growing the firm's total number of offices to 11.

