Adult Day Center of Somerset County will Honor Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes at the 2021 Generations Gala

CLINTON, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Adult Day Center (ADC) of Somerset County will honor Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes at the Generations Gala to be held 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 16th at The Palace at Somerset Park . ADC is a nonprofit agency providing compassionate day care services for vulnerable seniors, adults living with a disability or dementia-related illness, as well as support and education for their caregiving families.



"The ADC is proud to be honoring Jim Hughes and Unity Bank," said ADC Executive Director Diann Robinson. "Unity Bank has been an important corporate partner of the ADC for the past six years and has funded our caregiver support group, program expansion and special events. Jim's passion for supporting families while they are caring for their loved ones through an Alzheimer's or dementia diagnosis and through end-of-life challenges is an inspiration to all of us. Unity Bank's commitment and that of our sponsors, advertisers and attendees is critical as we reopen to our members, expand our census, and modify our program to keep our members safe through the Covid-19 pandemic."

All proceeds from the Generations Gala support the programs and services of the Adult Day Center of Somerset County. For information on sponsorships, journal ads or tickets for the fundraiser, please call Hilary Kruchowy, ADC Director of Development, at (908) 725-0068 or visit AdultDayCenter.org .

"The Adult Day Center is a vital community organization that the bank has had the privilege to support," said Hughes. "The center's services are very important to many elderly individuals and help them stay in their homes with their families. I am humbled by this honor from the agency. My goal is to make the 2021 gala an unprecedented success and I encourage all of my friends and colleagues to support the event as best they are able."

About the Adult Day Center of Somerset County

The Adult Day Center (ADC) of Somerset County, a compassionate community of acceptance, is a non-profit agency committed to providing extraordinary day care services for vulnerable seniors, adults living with a disability or dementia-related illness, and support and education for their caregiving families. Founded in 1977, ADC is one of the first day centers of its kind in New Jersey. As the number of older seniors continues to grow, so does the need for safe, affordable adult day services that provide stimulating activities, outings, friendship and healthy meals in a supervised setting. The center provides socialization and stimulation for members who otherwise might have been alone all day, or with loved ones, yet with limited social interaction. ADC makes it possible for caregivers to be at work and have the peace of mind that their loved ones are in a safe place. For more information on ADC, please visit AdultDayCenter.org .

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

