Social Media Strategies Summit Virtual Conference to Equip Marketing Professionals with the Tool Kit to Optimize Social Media Campaigns

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit Virtual Conference in an entirely digital format on Oct. 20-21, 2021. Designed to cater to senior-level marketing professionals, the event will provide attendees with the ability to learn the nuts and bolts of a successful social media strategy designed to position their brand for success.



The summit will seek to educate and provide those working within the marketing field with an arsenal of tools, resources and connections to champion a social media marketing transformation at their company. Conference delegates will be able to assess and audit their current social media initiatives through real-life feedback, discussions and peer-to-peer learning, while simultaneously revitalizing their strategy framework with brand practitioners walking them step-by-step through successful case studies.

This year's event will be inaugurated by summit emcee, Joe Cox, Founder and Creator of The Pop-Marketer, and will feature a series of live, 45-minute-long presentations which will be held throughout the conference. Presentation topics will include, "Creating Content for Real People: From Data to Details" by Chemistry and Netbase Quid; "Brand Best Practices for Working with TikTok Creators" by Adobe; "Winning Over Customers with People – Not Products – on Social" from Mastercard; and "Convincing Customers to Swipe Right on your Brand" by Cisco. Other notable presenters will include the likes of Intuit, Bose, Dropbox, Nasdaq and iSpot.tv, among various others.

In addition to the live presentations, the Social Media Strategies Summit Virtual Conference will also hold several pertinent roundtable discussions and workshops, including "Social Media Emerging Trends and Platforms" and "How Small Teams Can Make a Big Impact on Social."

Furthermore, attendees will have the unique opportunity to network with marketing peers from across the country, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn new social media strategies alongside their colleagues from the United States and globally in a single seamless virtual forum.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit Virtual Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link: https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/virtual-conference-october-2021/

About Social Media Strategies Summit:

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network, learn and hopefully advance their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

General Inquiries:

Social Media Strategies Summit

San Diego, CA

http://www.socialmediastrategiessummit.com

888.409.4418 Office

Breanna.jacobs@gsmiweb.com



Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, CA

www.IBN.fm

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



