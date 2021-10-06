MoneyShow's Accredited Investors Virtual Expo Presents Investors with an Insider's View on the Alternative Investment Sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MoneyShow, a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders and financial advisors, will be hosting the upcoming Accredited Investors Virtual Expo in an entirely digital format on Oct. 19-21, 2021. Alternative investments have gained popularity in recent years, in large part due to their potential to enhance the risk/reward characteristics of a traditional portfolio. As stock market volatility increases and interest rates decline, savvy investors are increasingly searching for innovative ways in which to generate returns – an objective which the Accredited Investors Virtual Expo is designed to meet.



This month's event provides attendees with real-time access to the financial industry's brightest minds via live presentations, as well as the ability to chat directly with financial experts and fellow investors alike. Investors will learn about a variety of topics including the high return and high risks of pre-IPO private placements, how to invest in niche private-market themes, how to partake of new crowdfunding rules to chase tomorrow's market unicorns and how rolling venture funds are increasingly becoming a choice for accredited investors.

The Accredited Investors Virtual Expo will feature a strong line-up of more than 30 leading market analysts, money managers and investment gurus, who will share real-time analysis, advice and strategies on how investors can best identify and capitalize on opportunities within the alternative investments space. Topics that will be covered during the live presentation sessions include "Investment roadmap for 2022," "An inside look at how accredited investors can make money in bull and bear markets," "What's safe in a debt world," and "How to profit off a man-made crisis."

With the ability to learn how leading financial sector visionaries, such as Mark Mobius, Louis Navellier, Phil Flynn, Inna Rosputnia, Jonathan Hoenig and Barry Knapp, are adapting their investing to current market conditions as well as discovering their specific recommendations on a variety of asset classes, the Accredited Investors Virtual Expo promises to be an unmissable event.

Additional information about the Accredited Investors Virtual Expo, as well as details for registration, can be found at https://ibn.fm/EEoUh

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists, and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow's interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

General Inquiries:

Jordan Berger

VP, Media and Marketing

Jordanberger@MoneyShow.com

941-373-2255

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, CA

www.IBN.fm

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



