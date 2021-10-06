Global Start-Stop Battery Market Size Rising at 22% CAGR, Will Reach USD 14,000 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled " Start-Stop Battery Market By Technology (Lead-acid Battery, Lithium Battery, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026 " in its research database

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Start-Stop Battery Market size & share expected to reach to USD 14,000 Million by 2026 from USD 3,700 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026"

Global Start-Stop Battery Market: Overview

Start-stop batteries are rechargeable car batteries that operate on a start-stop mechanism and turn off the engine automatically when the vehicle is halted, for example when the vehicle has stopped in traffic. When the car comes to a halt it automatically stops the engine and the battery just regulates all electrical systems and appliances including radio and air conditioning until the engine starts again. When the brakes are released, the engine gets started automatically by the auto start-stop battery within a split second. Automotive Start-Stop Battery thus helps to reduce fuel consumption and improve vehicle efficiency.

Industry Major Market Players

A123 Systems LLC

Hankook AtlasBX Co. Ltd

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa International Ltd

Market Dynamics

The growing number of strict discharge regulations is anticipated to push the development opportunities for the worldwide start-stop battery industry in the upcoming years. With the objective of avoiding the release of toxic gases, such as nitrogen oxide (NOx), hydrocarbons, particulate matter (PM), sulfur oxide (SOx), and carbon monoxide, auto controllers around the globe have established emissions standards. In addition, the application of start-stop technologies in several automotive vehicles is serving as a key driver of the start-stop battery industry. For instance, General Motors in 2016 announced that most of its vehicle models will be compatible with start-stop technologies by the end of 2020. But, safety issues related to battery usage, knowledge regarding installation and usage of the start-stop battery, along with improper infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped regions for electronic vehicles, may restrain the market growth in the coming years. Increased adoption and production of start-stop technology by automotive OEMs is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the start-stop battery industry in the coming years. The rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, with the constituent battery being their power source, is also recognized as a substantial growth generator of start-stop batteries for automobiles. Moreover, due to the combination of the increasing price of crude oil prices and the demand for more energy-efficient vehicles, the global market for start-stop batteries is expected to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Start-Stop Battery Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 3,700 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 14,000 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 22% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players HankookAtlasBX Co. Ltd, Exide Technologies, A123 Systems LLC, GS Yuasa International Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and Others Segments Covered Types, & Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The technology type segment consists of a lead-acid battery, lithium battery, and others. The lead-acid battery segment acquires the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019. This technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Low raw material costs, easy availability of lead, and strong engineering expertise are some of the strategic factors favoring the growth of this segment.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the start-stop battery sector. Key strategic developments in the start-stop battery market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the start-stop battery market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The start-stop battery market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the start-stop battery industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Due to early adoption, North America and the European region have acquired major shares in the automotive start-stop battery industry. The Asia Pacific start-stop battery is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has held its dominance in the global start-stop battery industry and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. China, India, Japan are the leading countries that are contributing to the development of the start-stop battery market in this region.

Browse the full "Start-Stop Battery Market By Technology (Lead-acid Battery, Lithium Battery, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/start-stop-battery-market-by-technology-lead-acid-584

This report segments the start-stop battery market as follows:

Global Start-Stop Battery Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Lead-acid Battery

Lithium Battery

Others

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analyst, the North America market accounted for 23.42% of the total value of the global Start-Stop Battery market in 2019, and the industries in these regions are expected to focus more on R&D.

Based on the analysis done by our team, the global Start-Stop Battery market is expected to reach USD 14,579.8 Million by 2025.

Based on the exhaustive secondary research done by our team, the lead-acid battery is anticipated to become the most demanding deployment mode in the upcoming years, majorly due to its cheaper raw material.

On the basis of technology types, Lead-Acid Battery dominated the global Start-Stop Battery market in 2018. It accounted for a 67.52% share of the total market in 2019.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Start-Stop Battery during the years to come. Due to the presence of big automotive companies present in this region, especially in China, Japan and India. Moreover, the inclination of this region towards electronic vehicles is also playing a key role in the growth of this region.

The significant CAGR of nearly 22% observed by the global start-stop battery market is set to bring lucrative opportunities for the new players planning to enter the market. Some of the key opportunities include decreasing product costs, rising profit margins, and availability of cheaper raw materials.

