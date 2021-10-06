Boxed Appoints David Miller as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed ("Boxed" or the "Company"), an e-commerce grocery platform selling bulk consumables to households and businesses, and an e-commerce enabler selling software and services to enterprise retailers around the world, today announced the appointment of David Miller as Chief Technology Officer, effective October 11, 2021.



Mr. Miller brings to Boxed more than 20 years of experience leading technology teams, and developing corporate and product strategies across a variety of industries. Mr. Miller brings extensive relevant experience from his previous senior role at OnDeck Capital (OnDeck), where he substantially expanded its software and services business by driving licensing opportunities for its technology platform. Mr. Miller will serve a similar role at Boxed, and will oversee the development and technical execution of product strategies across the company verticals with a particular focus on scaling the SaaS platform for enterprise retailers. He will play a key role in growing the already substantial innovation capabilities of the team while providing focus and prioritization to those efforts that best utilize Boxed's competitive advantages. Mr. Miller will also oversee the maturation of cybersecurity, technology risk and additional support functions as Boxed pursues its path to being publicly traded.

While at OnDeck, Mr. Miller served as SVP of Technology in which he led the product technology team, playing a major role in delivering over $14 billion in capital to small businesses across the U.S., Canada and Australia through its proprietary platform, combined complex analytics, and microservices ecosystem. Prior to OnDeck, Mr. Miller was Executive Director of Technology at Moodlerooms, where he led the company's technology operations and corporate computing teams providing SaaS e-Learning solutions to four million students and educators across the globe.

Chieh Huang, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boxed, said, "We are thrilled to welcome David to the Boxed family and look forward to utilizing his wealth of experience and technological expertise as we plan to become a publicly traded company in the U.S. We were impressed with the impact he made at OnDeck, transforming the application delivery within its technology platform which enabled the company to license its software to large financial institutions. He will play an instrumental role in helping us scale our proprietary, end-to-end, e-commerce platform as we capitalize on unprecedented growth in online grocery shopping."

"I am incredibly excited to join the Boxed team during such an exciting time. I look forward to implementing a similar playbook that I used at OnDeck to enhance the Boxed platform and facilitate its ability to generate licensing agreements with other retailers," said Mr. Miller. "Chieh and the management team are world class. I strongly believe the Company is well positioned for success as it scales its proprietary e-commerce technology and continues to be the benefactor of strong macroeconomic tailwinds in both its B2C and B2B businesses."

Mr. Miller holds a BS from the University of Baltimore and an MBA from the Sellinger School of Business at Loyola University, Maryland.

On June 13, 2021, Boxed and Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. ("Seven Oaks" or "SVOK") (NASDAQ:SVOK, SVOKU, SVOKW)), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive agreement relating to the business combination that would result in Boxed becoming a public company upon the closing of the transaction. Boxed also announced its intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. The combined company will be called Boxed, Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to list on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols "BOXD" and "BOXD WS," respectively.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a "big-box" store membership. This service is powered by the Company's own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society.

About Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination. Its goal is to deliver attractive and sustainable returns to investors through an investment in a growth-oriented company that aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. Seven Oaks raised $258.75 million in its initial public offering in December 2020 and its securities are listed on Nasdaq under the tickers "SVOK," "SVOKU" and "SVOKW." Seven Oaks is led by an experienced team of managers, operators and investors who have played important roles in helping build and grow profitable public and private businesses to create value for stockholders. For more information please visit www.sevenoaksacquisition.com.

