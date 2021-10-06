Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, October 28
Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, October 29
EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Midland States Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 29, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:
Date: Friday, October 29, 2021
Time: 7:30 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 6697900
Telephone Replay (available through November 5, 2021): (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 6697900
Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.63 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.08 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
CONTACT:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321