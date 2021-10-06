Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market is expected to cross USD 1.9 Billion by 2025 Owing To Surge in Demand among Farmers and Rising Financial Support: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thailand Agricultural Tractor Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2025. Two wheel and Four Wheel Tractor is expected to contribute 23% and 77% respectively by the end of 2025.

Thailand Combine Harvester Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2025. Combine Harvesters with power above 150 HP is expected to contribute more than 40%. Followed by combined harvesters powered 75-105 Hp and 70Hp and below.

Impact of Covid-19: Country lockdown imposed in Thailand during the period April-May, lead to lesser farming activity in the country due to which companies observed a decline in demand of tractors, combine harvesters or rice transplanters in terms of domestic sales leading to an overall decline in the market. In addition to this, dealer outlets and retail stores were being shut further leading to decline in domestic agricultural machinery sales.

Investment in Smart Agricultural Machinery: Companies have been focusing on production of smart agricultural machinery that uses advanced technologies such as ICT and robot technology, and farm business software that can centrally manage information obtained from these agricultural machines.

Rising Demand of Two Wheel Tractors: Rise in sales of mid-range tractors is expected to ensure stable growth in revenues of Thailand Agricultural Tractor Market. Moreover, rising shift from traditional farming to farming through agricultural machinery leading to increasing demand of 2W tractors among small farmers will further contribute the rising sales of tractors in Thailand.

Sale of Rice Transplanters in Thailand is expected to decline in future as farmers have been focusing more on purchasing a used rice transplanter or to rent a rice transplanter as it has seasonal usage and can be only use to plant rice.

According to the report by Ken Research titled " Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2025 – Agriculture Tractor Market (By Type: 2W and 4W Tractors, By Power: 8HP-15HP, 20HP-35HP, 36HP-47HP, 48HP-75HP, 75HP-100HP, 100HP-120HP and Above 120HP), Combine Harvester Market (By Power: 70HP & Below, 75HP-105HP and Above 105HP), By Rice Transplanters (By Rows: 4Row, 6Row and 8Row), Agriculture Implements Market " the Online Grocery Delivery Market will be valued at USD 1.9 Billion by end of 2025F. The market will witness growth owing to expected improvement in prices of staple crops, transition from traditional to smart farming, increasing government support and innovative strategies adopted by service providers.

Key Segments Covered

By Products Tractors Combine Harvesters Agriculture Implements Rice Transplanters

By Tractors (Power) 8HP – 15HP 20HP – 35HP 36HP – 47HP 48HP – 75HP 75HP – 100HP 100HP – 120HP Above 120HP

By Combine Harvesters (Power) 70HP and Below 75HP – 105HP Above 105 HP

By Combine Harvesters (Row) 4 Row RT 6 Row RT 8 Row RT



Companies Covered

Siam Kubota

Yanmar S.P.

Talaythong Factory Co.,Ltd

John Deere

Iseki

New Holland

TAMCO

Kaset Phattana

Sakpattana

Key Target Audience

Existing Agricultural Machinery Companies

New Market Entrants - Domestic OEMs

New Market Entrants - Foreign OEMs

Agricultural Machinery Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers

Agricultural Machinery Distributors

Agricultural Machinery Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2013 - 2019

: 2013 - 2019 Forecast Period: 2020 - 2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Total Land Under Cultivation and Distribution by Major Crops (Rice, Cassava, Rubber and Sugarcane)

Changing Cropping Pattern in Thailand and Factors Driving Change

Nature of Ownership, Farm Holding Structure and Regulatory Policies Impacting Farm Holding Structure in Thailand

Agricultural Practice in Thailand on the basis of Scale of Mechanization, Extensive and Intensive and Irrigated Land

Government Policy impacting the Agricultural Equipment Market in Thailand on the basis of Import Duty Structure, Subsidies, Taxes Certification and Emission Standards

Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million and Sales in Units, 2013-2019

Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Segmentation By Major Products on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2019

Thailand Tractor Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million and Sales in Units, 2013 - 2019

Thailand Tractor Market Segmentation by Power on the Basis of Sales Volume, 2015 and 2019

Thailand Combine Harvester Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million and Sales in Units, 2013 - 2019

Thailand Combine Harvester Market Segmentation by Power on the Basis of Sales Volume, 2015 and 2019

Thailand Rice Transplanter Market Size on The basis of Revenue in USD Million , 2013 - 2019

Thailand Rice Transplanter Market Segmentation by power on the Basis of Sales Volume, 2015 and 2019

Thailand Tractor Implements Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2019

Market Share and competitive Landscape of Leading Manufacturers in Thailand Agricultural Equipment Market on the Basis of Sales Volume in Units, 2019

Pricing Analysis of Major Brands

Marketing Strategies of Major Brands

Business Model of Leasing and Hire Purchase

List of Leasing and Hire Purchase Companies

Snapshot on Thailand Agricultural Machinery Second Hand Market

Analyst Recommendations

Operating Model Thailand Agricultural Machinery

Business Model Thailand Agricultural Machinery

Thailand Agricultural Machinery Distributors Model

Global Players Agricultural Machinery

Local Players Agricultural Machinery

2W Tractors Thailand Sales

4W Tractors Thailand Sales

Kubota Sales Thailand

Yanmar Sales Thailand

John Deere Sales Thailand

Iseki Sales Thailand

New Holland Sales Thailand

Rotavator Thailand Sales

Plough Thailand Sales

Harrow Thailand Sales

Fertilizer Spreaders Thailand Sales

Agricultural Machinery Central Thailand

Agricultural Machinery Northeastern Thailand

Leasing Agricultural Machinery Thailand

For More Information, Refer to this link

Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2025

Related Reports:

Indonesia Agriculture Equipment Market Outlook to 2025 - By Tractors Market (2 Wheeled & 4 Wheeled Tractors; < 40HP, 40-70HP & >70HP Tractors; Combine Harvesters Market (Less than 70HP, 70HP and >70HP); Rice Transplanters Market; Implements Market (Rotavator, Plough, Harrow, Fertilizer Spreaders & Others); and Regional Demand of Agriculture Equipment ( Java , Sulawesi, Sumatra , Kalimantan & Others)

The Reports covers the country overview, regulatory framework, agricultural overview of Indonesia, land under cultivation, changes in the cropping patterns, farm holding structure & scale of mechanization. Indonesia agriculture equipment market report concludes with the projections for the future of industry including forecasted sales value and volume; future projections by product type and regional demand by the year ending 2025, COVID-19 impact, and analysts' take on the future.

Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2023- By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Planters, Seeders and Tillage Equipments and Tillage Equipment), By Tractor Segment (Upto 60 Hp, Between 61-130 Hp and above 130 Hp), By Production (Imported and Domestically Manufactured) and By Region (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao)

The report covers various aspects including overview and market size, market segmentation, trends and development, issues and challenges, snapshots on (Equipments Financing and Rentals, Aftermarket services and Diesel Engines), competitive landscape, market share of major players (Kubota, Yanmar, Massey Ferguson, CNH, John Deere, McCormick and Landini) in agricultural equipment market. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

South Africa Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2025-By Product Type (Tractors, Tillage Equipment, Planters & Seeders, Sprayers, Combine Harvesters, Precision Farming and Others); By Domestic Sales and Import; By Region (Free State, Mpumalanga, Kwa Zulu Natal and others)

The report covers aspects such as market segmentation (by product type, by domestic sales & imports and by region) and various snapshot including major product features, agriculture equipment rentals space, second hand sales market, equipment financing, aftermarket services and others. Competitive landscape of major players including Falcon Equipment, Bell Equipment, Radium Engineering, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Landini, Case IH, CLAAS, ARGO (PTY) Limited, BHBW (PTY) Limited and Northmec have been extensively covered mentioning company overview, major business strategies, USP, distribution network, after sales services, financials and various other parameters.

Brazil Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2023 - By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tillage Equipment, Precision Farming Equipments, Planters & Seeders and Others), By Domestic Production & Imports and By Region (South, North, Midwest and Mideast)

Brazil Agricultural Equipment Market plays an important role in the overall economy of Brazil by acting as a growth catalyst in GDP contribution. After going through a recession during 2014-2016, the market is currently in a recovery stage with a positive growth rate witnessed during 2017-2018. Domestic demand is principally being met through local manufacturing with almost all major international OEMs having plants within the country.

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249





Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249