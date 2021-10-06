Philippines Logistics Market is expected to cross Php 1 Tn by 2024: Ken Research
Gurugram, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philippines News
Key Findings
- Philippines Board of Investments has provided incentives such as Income tax holidays for 3-6 years, 0% VAT for Cold chain companies to locate themselves in Less Developing Areas or 30 poorest provinces.
- DPWH and DOTr has been allocated PhP 458.6 bn and PhP 55.5 billion respectively to improve road transport not only in major urban cities (i.e. Metro Manila and Metro Cebu), but as well as in other part of the country such as Mindanao.
- Increasing demand of products through E commerce platforms will increase the demand for last mile deliveries and warehousing in Philippines.
Covid Impact on Logistics in Philippines: The Imports will fall from major trading countries such as China and Hong Kong affecting the road and sea freight volumes transported from other countries to port of manila and to other parts of Philippines. The warehousing industry will see rotation of only essential commodities with reduction in Picking Revenues. Cold chain industry is less affected with 26%increase in imports of pork and due to its perishable nature. The logistics will see negative growth rate in the year 2020 due to complete lockdown and transportation of only essential commodities, but is expected to revive back in 2021.
Improving Inter Island Connectivity: RORO facilities are being increasingly popular in Philippines due to less time taken to transport by Ferry along with reduced cost by almost 30%. The government has added many smaller projects as a part of ‘Build Build Build' Program keeping on hold the bigger projects such as linking brides for Luzon, Cebu & Visayas. More than 20 Projects out of 100 under the new list are public-private partnership (PPP) deals for Intra Island Connectivity funded by Big Companies such as San Miguel Corporation.
Government Regulations: Restrictions of Road freight routes on Heavy duty vehicles, reducing the Age of trucks on road will impact the logistics of the country. Electronic vehicles which are already supported by the government by subsidies for passenger movement can become a new normal for freight transportation also in the next 3-5 years.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 – By Sea, Land, and Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold chain market (Cold transportation and Cold storages)" believe that the Logistics market in Philippines is expected to grow due to rising Competition in Road freight market, Rising Digital aggregator Start ups for trucking and warehousing, Along with improvements in e commerce market and Technological Advancements.
Key Segments Covered:-
Freight Forwarding Market
- By Mode of Transportation
- Road Freight (Fleets, Volume, FTK, Price/ton/km and Revenue)
- Sea Freight (Fleets, Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)
- Air Freight (Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)
- By Road transportation
- Less than Truck load ( Revenue and Volume)
- Full truck load (Revenue and Volume)
Warehousing Market
- By Business Model (Revenue, Price/sqm, warehousing space, Occupancy rate)
- Industrial/Retail
- CFS/ICD
- Cold Storage
- Agriculture
- By Industrial warehouses (Revenues)
- Grade A
- Grade B
- Grade C
- By End Users (Revenues)
- Food & Beverages
- Textiles and Footwear
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals and Medical consumables
- Electronics
- Others include agricultural products, frozen meat and more
Cold Chain Market
- By Service
- Cold Transportation ( Revenues)
- Cold Storage (Revenues, Number of Cold storages, Number of pallets, Price/ pallet/day, Occupancy rate)
- By Mode of cold transportation
- Road (Revenue, reefer trucks)
- Air (Revenue)
- Sea (Revenue)
- Revenue By Temperature Range (Revenue, Price/pallet/day)
- Freezers
- Chillers
- Ambient
- By Regions ( Number of Cold storages)
- Ilocos
- Cagayan Valley
- Central Luzon
- Calabarzon and Mimaropa
- Bicol
- Western Visayas
- Central Visayas
- Eastern Visayas
- Zamboanga
- Northern Mindanao
- Davao
- Soccsksargen
- Caraga
- NCR
- By type of ownership (Number of cold stores)
- Captive
- Non captive
Companies Covered:-
Transportation and warehousing Companies
- Royal Cargo
- W Express ( DHL)
- 2GO logistics
- Yusen logistics
- AAI logistics
- FSTA Trucking
- Inland Logistics
- Chelsea logistics
- RLH Trucking
- Cartrex trucking
- 2SL Services
- Air speed
- Orient Freight International
- Ernest corporation
- Cadano Cargo
- Pambato
- Truckmoto
- Mercury Freight
- All Transport Network
- Legalas International
- Mendonza
- Agility
- ISA Trucking
- Asia world
- Fast cargo logistics
- Panalpina DSV
- Rhenus logistics
- Nippon Express
- Kerry freight
- Kintetsu
- MMG Freight
- Antrak logistics
Cold chain Companies:-
- Royal Cargo
- 2GO logistics
- FSTA Trucking
- PRC Food Logistics
- Pacific Road link logistics
- EVFTC transport
- Igloo supply chain
- Dinotrans Transport
- Refrigerated Truck Door To Door Delivery
- Jentec Cold Storage
- Glacier Megafridge
- Mets Logistics
- ORCA Cold Chain Solutions
- Big Blue Logistics
- Vifel cold facility
- Royale Cold Storage
- RLH trucking
- Inland logistics
- Sky freight forwarders
- Yusen logistics
- GAC
Key Target Audience:-
- Freight Forwarding Companies
- E Commerce Logistics Companies
- 3PL Companies
- Consultancy Companies
- Logistics/Warehousing Companies
- Real Estate Companies/ Industrial Developers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period – 2014-2019
- Forecast Period – 2020-2024F
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction
- Logistics Infrastructure
- Cross Comparison of Logistics Performance in Different Countries (Philippines, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia)
- Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Size and Segmentation
- Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future size and Segmentation
- Philippines Freight Transportation Market Size and Segmentation
- Philippines Freight Transportation Market Future size and Segmentation
- Philippines Trucking market size and Segmentation
- Philippines Trucking Market Future and Segmentation
- Cost Component Analysis of Transportation
- Philippines Warehousing Market Size and Segmentation
- Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Segmentation
- Philippines Cold Chain Market Size and Segmentation
- Philippines Cold Chain Market Future and Segmentation
- Cost Component Analysis of Ambient warehousing
- End User Analysis and pain points of the End user Industry
- Innovations in the logistics market
- Regulatory Environment
- Issues and Challenges
- Philippines Logistics Market
- Philippines Freight Transportation Market
- Philippines Road Freight Market
- Philippines Trucking Industry
- Philippines Rail Freight Market
- Philippines Air Freight Rates
- Philippines Sea Freight Rates
- Philippines Sea Freight Market
- Philippines Air Freight Market
- Philippines Truck Variants
- Road Freight Innovations
- COVID-19 Slump In Philippines Trucking Industry
- Philippines Warehousing Market
- Philippines Warehousing Space
- Luzon Warehousing Space
- Visayas Warehousing Space
- Mindanao Warehousing Space
- Philippines Warehousing Rent
- Philippines Grade A Warehouses
- Philippines Grade B Warehouses
- Philippines Grade C Warehouses
- Warehousing Hubs In Philippines
- Philippines Trucking Aggregators
- Philippines Warehousing Aggregators
- Philippines Industrial Warehouses
- Philippines Cold Stores
- Philippines Reefer Trucks
- Philippines Number Of Pallets
- Philippines Cold Store Hubs
- Philippines E Commerce Market
- Philippines Online Retailing
- Trucking Aggregators Philippines
- Philippines Warehousing Aggregators
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024
Related Reports:-
UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 – Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players
UAE E-commerce industry has witnessed an upward trajectory over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration in the region. UAE is considered the most advanced e-commerce market in MENA, with a penetration rate of ~% in 2017. The UAE enjoys many advantages that make it ideal for e-commerce growth. Its consumer demographic consists of a young internet-savvy population, with high social media usage. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in the E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services.
India Logistics Market Outlook To FY24–Driven By Government Infrastructure Push, New Age Logistics Startups, And Technology Innovation
India has been ranked at 4th position in the world in railway freight traffic after China, the US, and Russia. Under the land freight corridors, 65% of domestic freight volume carried through the road; high compared to ~50% in developed countries. India Logistics Market has witnessed an average CAGR during FY14-FY19 due to favorable policy reforms from the government, continued investment in infrastructure by both the government and the private sector; the influx of foreign players in the market in recent years, increasing consolidation, and investing in innovative technologies has stimulated the growth in the market.
Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and Rising demand for Cold Storage Space
The Australian Logistics Market was observed to be in a growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, a growing number of foreign companies, and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The Australia Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 4.6% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, e-commerce, and cold chain facilities in Australia. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by warehousing and courier & parcel activities. Value-Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in Australia.
Turkey Logistics And Warehousing Market Outlook To 2025 – By Domestic And International Freight Forwarding Throughput, Revenue & Flow Corridor (Road Freight And Pipelines, Sea, Air And Rail Freight), By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage), By 3PL, Courier Express & Parcel, Domestic And Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics
Turkey logistics and warehousing market displayed a consistent growth during the period 2013 to 2018. The growth in the automotive exports coupled with rising e-commerce sector was witnessed to drive the Turkey logistics market. The country also has a robust manufacturing sector that contributes to almost 25% of the country's GDP and provides the boost to the logistics industry in Turkey. In addition to this, the implementation of Vision 2023 and Logistics Master Plan 2023 by the government also indicates a positive outlook for the industry. The market has increased owing to high domestic consumption and the efforts of government to boost infrastructure. The investments in infrastructure and technology have impacted Turkey logistics market positively.
China Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 - Led by Growth in Road Freight Services, Improving Infrastructure and Rising Digital Innovations
The Chinese Logistics Market was observed to be in growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, growing number of investments and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The China Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 5.4% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, rising digital innovations and growing logistic demand in China. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by courier & parcel activities and warehousing. Value Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in China.
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249