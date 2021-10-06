NXP and Partners Test Advanced V2X Application Scenarios for Collision-Free Driving

NXP and partners will present V2X-enabled prototypes at ITS World Congress in Hamburg, including a smart V2X-enabled e-bike prototype from premium manufacturer Riese & Müller

V2X electronics can help protect bikes and other road users from accidents

NXP releases new applications processor for advanced V2X and IIoT applications



HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS World Congress -- NXP® Semiconductors has announced that it will showcase new safety scenarios enabled by vehicle-to-vehicle communication (Vehicle-to-X or V2X) as part of this year's ITS World Congress in Hamburg. NXP will work together with partners such as premium manufacturer Riese & Müller, to highlight better protection for vulnerable road users, new V2X application scenarios designed to help prevent traffic accidents and e-bike safety demonstrations. NXP's V2X technology is based on 802.11p, a communication standard also known as DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communication). Optimized for automobiles, 802.11p allows vehicles, road infrastructure and other road users to exchange information in real time.

Every year, more than 1.3 million people are killed in road accidents across the world and more than 50 percent of the fatalities are cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists. Technologies such as V2X and driver assistance systems can make a significant contribution to help reduce these numbers and are already in standard use in selected passenger car models today.

To demonstrate how the safety of road users can be enhanced, NXP and Riese & Müller have built a smart electric bicycle prototype. The demonstration combines NXP's RoadLINK ® automotive-qualified DSRC modem and Hardware Secure Element IC for V2X applications, with the Cohda Wireless' On–Board Unit. The configuration enables the e-bike to transmit data on its position, speed and direction of travel to other V2X-enabled vehicles in the vicinity that could pose a potential danger to the cyclist. The module calculates the distances between road users and position changes within seconds. In the event of a dangerous situation, both the cyclist and a car's driver, would receive a timely collision warning.

"Everyone on the road deserves to be safe, from the student on a bike to the road worker and those in premium vehicles. The quest starts with allowing vehicles and road users to communicate in real time and V2X meets this need by linking infrastructure and road users," said Huanyu Gu, Senior Product Marketing Manager ADAS at NXP. "V2X can connect and inform a vast web of e-bikes, e-scooters, breakdown assist vehicles and even construction site lighting to create a web of safety for all who share the roads."

Additional V2X Product News

To drive the expansion of the V2X ecosystem, NXP has also announced the next step in innovation – the launch of the new i.MX 8XLite applications processor. The product is targeted at secure V2X as well as IIoT applications and is capable of simultaneously handling highly complex cryptography and telematics data. More information on this announcement can be found here.



NXP at ITS World Congress in Hamburg October 11-15 Hall B5, Booth B5302:

Interactive Demonstrations

V2X: e-Bicycle with V2X and Radar (SmartMicro), VOI e-Scooter, ADAC Light Bar

RFID-based Automated Payment with Shell and Omega

SigFox Low Cost Smart Asset Tracker

Plus, explore our interactive technology showroom of more than 40+ application-based demos

City of Hamburg Showcases that feature NXP's V2X include:

Ford of Europe, Kopernikus, Continental, Cohda Wireless and NXP showcase the future of automated valet parking at Elbphilharmonie Hamburg. NXP V2X technology inside the car and in parking garage infrastructure enables the Ford electric vehicle to park itself and charge – no human involved

showcase the future of automated valet parking at Hamburg. NXP V2X technology inside the car and in parking garage infrastructure enables the Ford electric vehicle to park itself and charge – no human involved BiDiMoVe (Bidirectional multimodal network): demand-based prioritization of public traffic at traffic lights including new hazard warning system

(Bidirectional multimodal network): demand-based prioritization of public traffic at traffic lights including new hazard warning system Green4transPORT: dynamic traffic management including intelligent traffic lights control to reduce carbon emissions



NXP V2X technology in action:



