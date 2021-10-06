In vitro Diagnostics Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% and Hit USD 149.03 Billion by 2028; Siemens Healthineers Acquires Varian Medical Systems, Inc. to Reinforce Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In vitro Diagnostics Market Size was USD 80.43 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 96.87 billion in 2021 to USD 149.03 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this vital information in its report titled, "In vitro Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028."

As per our research, the intensifying demand for point-of-care IVD devices and the growing adoption of these apparatuses have contributed to navigating the global market growth. Additionally, as per the British In-vitro Diagnostic Association, in-vitro diagnostic tests contribute to almost 70% of clinical judgments. Anyhow, out of the financial plan of NHS, below 1% is spent on the advancement of novel and innovative IVD products every year. This is anticipated to reinforce the IVD market growth during the forecast period.





Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-101443





COVID-19 Impact

Rising Diagnostic Processes amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Market Affirmatively

The market observed a sluggish growth in terms of incomes in 2020, owing to the varied impact of covid-19 on several industries. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the demand for molecular diagnostics methods as it is utilized to detect the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Moreover, the demand for test kits increased, and consumables for observing blood glucose levels, troponin levels, and others, among hospitalized patients as they were detected COVID-19 positive.

This resulted in a substantial upsurge in demand for point-of-care tests ground on serology and molecular methods universally. Key players perceived a significant rise in their incomes produced from sales of molecular tests as well as point of care tests. It is set to propel the market for In vitro Diagnostics in the near future.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-101443





Report Coverage

We have employed an exclusive research approach that comprises statistics triangulation based on the famous bottom-up and top-down approaches. Our researchers have lead systematic primary research to verify the estimated size of the market for In vitro Diagnostics.

The statistics utilized to reveal the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels are extracted from widespread interviews with various shareholders. Our specialists have also derived information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other similar resources.

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into instruments and reagents & consumables. The reagents & consumables segment held the leading share of the global market in 2020 owing to the rise in utilization of self-testing kits, POC tests, and numerous other progressive products in the in-vitro diagnosis.

Based on technique, the market is classified into immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, and point of care, hematology, among other techniques. Whereas by setting, the market is bifurcated into laboratories and point-of-care. By application, the market is categorized into infectious diseases, cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, and other applications.

By end-user, the market is segregated into clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, and others. In terms of region, the global market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Quick Buy - In vitro Diagnostics Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101443





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Augment the Market Growth

The occurrence of numerous sicknesses such as genetic, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases is surging considerably. As per World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the primary cause of death across the globe, resulting in approximately 17.9 million deaths per year. This has resulted in an upsurge in consciousness about pre-mature diagnosis among the people and a rise in routine diagnosis, which supports the general growth of the market.

Furthermore, the innovation and development of new advanced IVD products are also contributing to the amplified growth of the market. Moreover, the rising geriatric population is another factor impacting the growth of the market. As per a survey conducted by the United Nations, in 2019, 1 in 11 people in the world are above the age of 65 and is projected to surge 1 in 6 people to be above the age of 65 by 2050. This concern is likely to aid the growth of the market during the mentioned timeframe.





Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-101443





Competitive Landscape

Key Players and their Acquisition Strategies Set to Propel Market Growth

The global market for In vitro Diagnostics comprises players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Sysmex Corporation, responsible for a substantial share in 2020. The leading market players emphasize approaches such as acquisitions, partnerships, and novel product developments and promotions to reinforce their market position worldwide.

For example, in March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. signed a conclusive merger contract with GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. This acquisition is likely to aid Roche in attaining admission to GenMark's novel technology to test for an extensive range of pathogens with one patient tester.





Ask For Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-101443





Industry Development

April 2021: Siemens Healthineers successfully concludes the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. This acquisition is expected to fortify the company's spot as a universal partner in healthcare.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Sysmex Corporation (Hyogo, Japan)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

Seegene Inc. (Seoul, Republic of Korea)

DiaSorin S.p.A. ( Saluggia, Italy)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Hercules, California, U.S.)

Table Of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases- Key Countries/Region, 2019-2020 Incidence of Cancer, By Key Countries, 2020 Technological Advancements in In vitro Diagnostics Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships, 2020 Introduction of New Products / Approvals (By Major Players) Impact of COVID-19 on In vitro Diagnostics Market

Global In vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique

Immunodiagnostics Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Haematology Other Applications Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting

Laboratories Point-of-Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Infectious Diseases Cardiology Oncology Gastroenterology Other Applications Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Clinical Laboratories Hospitals Physician's Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



