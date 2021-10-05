Brookfield to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield will hold its third quarter 2021 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).



Results will be released on November 11th before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1263307

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Telephone replay will be archived and available until November 25, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 1263307).



Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ3-2021



Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$625 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Media

Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618 3469

kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Investor Relations

Linda Northwood

Tel: (416) 359-8647

linda.northwood@brookfield.com



