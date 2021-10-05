LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced it closed 793 homes in September 2021, compared to 811 homes closed in September 2020. In addition, the Company announced record-breaking quarterly closings of 2,499 during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2,091 closings in the third quarter of 2020, a 19.5% increase year-over-year. The Company ended the first nine months of 2021 with 7,916 home closings, a 33.5% increase over 5,931 home closings during the first nine months of 2020.



As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 103 active selling communities.

The Company plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes Earnings Conference Call or reference number 4394403.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA's 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:

Joshua D. Fattor

Vice President of Investor Relations

(281) 210-2586

investorrelations@lgihomes.com



