Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on November 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 1450846. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company's website at www.uniti.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by telephone beginning on November 4, 2021 at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 1450846.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 123,000 fiber route miles, 7.1 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

