SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Is Investigating Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
October 05, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim against the board of directors of Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE:AMPY).

If you are a long-term shareholder of Amplify Energy and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys by phone at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


