Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 05, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

The conference call will be broadcast live via this link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen's website. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cowen's website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call at https://investor.cowen.com/investor-calls.

Investors can also access the conference call by dialing 1-855-760-0961 (1-631-485-4850 outside the U.S.) The passcode for the call is 1874925. A recording of the conference call will be available for one week beginning at 12:00 PM ET on October 29 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 1874925.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley
1-646-562-1056
james.farley@cowen.com


