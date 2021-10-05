Proactive news headlines including Thesis Gold, IEC Electronics, Tetra Bio-Pharma and Mydecine
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP, OTCQB:TBPMF) says its first cannabinoid-derived medicine REDUVO is a ‘major milestone' as it gears up to launch it click here
- DeepSpatial partners with international development consulting group to provide its Geospatial AI solutions click here
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) uses AI platform to identify potential molecules for further drug discovery click here
- Thesis Gold releases ‘outstanding' assays from ongoing drill at the Ranch gold and copper project click here
- Phunware announces Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes in conjunction with a new release of PhunWallet on Apple iOS and Google Android click here
- Talon Metals intersects new high-grade nickel and copper mineralization at its Tamarack project in Minnesota click here
- Predictmedix secures partnership deal to deploy its Safe Entry Stations at Entertainment Bay India events click here
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Creation Technologies complete tender offer click here
- GR Silver Mining (TSXV:GRSL) completes extensive IP and ground magnetic geophysical survey connecting Marcial and San Juan areas click here
- Australis subsidiary enters deal to develop fruit and veg facility in Kuwait click here
- First Cobalt (TSXV:FCC, OTCQX:FTSSF) awards Canadian refinery contract to Metso Outotec click here
- Mydecine to supply lead drug candidate MYCO-001 for multi-site NIDA grant-funded smoking cessation study click here
- Ximen Mining receives drill permit for Amelia gold property in British Columbia click here
- Plurilock Security receives US$208,000 purchase order from US Navy click here
- The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS, OTCQX:VLNCF) enters into six manufacturing partnerships click here
- Mandalay Resources unveils encouraging drill results from Shepherd Zone at its Australia mine; updates on Costerfield Deeps drilling click here
- PowerTap launches strategic review to unlock shareholder value click here
- Valeo Pharma reaches milestone as it completes negotiations with pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for Enerzair and Atectura click here
- Tesla to pay US$130mln damages to Black former worker after racism lawsuit click here
- Thor Explorations achieves milestone with commercial production at its Segilola gold mine in Nigeria click here
