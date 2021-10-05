Managr Raises $1.5M in Seed Capital to Streamline the Way Salespeople Work

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managr announced today that it has secured $1.5M in seed funding to support its growth plan for 2022. The raise was led by Atlanta Seed Fund with participation from Tom Noonan, former CEO of Internet Security Systems Inc. and member of the board of directors for Intercontinental Exchange; David Dorman, former chairman and CEO of AT&T; and Kyle Porter, co-founder and CEO of Salesloft.

Managr, a sales productivity app that lives in Slack, leverages proprietary workflow automations that help salespeople more efficiently manage their pipeline. Since launching in April 2021 revenue and user growth has increased by over 300% from Q2 to Q3. Among its users are enterprise customers Emplifi, Yext (U.K.), Travelbank and Quotapath.

"We are excited to invest in a venture that is fundamentally changing the way sales teams work, helping companies maximize operational efficiencies," said Jamie Hamilton, managing partner at Atlanta Seed Fund.

The company, founded by longtime revenue leader Michael Gorodisher, is modernizing a deeply outdated process that comes with managing a sales pipeline. "The friction that exists between salespeople and the enterprise systems they are being asked to use is slowing down productivity and leading to poor data hygiene. Salespeople need a quick and seamless way to interact with their pipeline, preferably just by using their phone," said Gorodisher.

The seed funding will allow Managr to expand its sales, marketing and engineering teams. "We are thrilled and humbled to have support from this cast of investors and technology leaders as we look forward to the year ahead," said Gorodisher.

About Managr

Managr strives to modernize the way salespeople interact with their pipeline, manage deals and collaborate with one another by leveraging the latest in automation technology. Founded in 2021, Managr is a privately owned company based in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more, visit Managr.ai. For updates, follow us on Linkedin, Instagram and Twitter.

