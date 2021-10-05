Humacyte Leadership to Present at Seven Scientific and Industry Events in October

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that senior leadership will present at seven scientific and industry events in October 2021.



"We've made remarkable progress with our human acellular vessel (HAV) and continue to advance the HAV through multiple late-stage clinical and preclinical trials," said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. "We're pleased to have an opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators in the industry at upcoming conferences, and look forward to sharing data and findings that highlight the potential of HAV to be a valuable tool for many diseases and conditions."

The details of the events are as follows:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Session: Company presentation

Title: The Commercial-Scale LUNA200 System Enables Production of Universally Implantable Regenerative Human Tissue

The presentation will highlight Humacyte's corporate and clinical achievements to date, as well as the three-month data from its Phase 2 comparability trial that evaluated product from the commercial-scale LUNA200 system which currently supplies HAVs for pivotal and ongoing clinical trial programs.

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 9:30-9:45 a.m. PDT

Presenter: Dale Sander, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Humacyte

UC San Diego Inaugural Sanford Stem Cell Symposium

Session: Bioengineering Stem Cells

Title: Bioengineering Stem Cells in the Lung

The presentation will discuss key design criteria for whole lung regeneration, and recent efforts at reconstituting the lung alveolus, which is the main location for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the lungs.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 2:20-2:40 p.m. PDT, followed by a live panel discussion

Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

6th Bioengineering & Translational Medicine Conference

Session: 4

Title: Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine

The keynote presentation will cover Humacyte's progress in clinical vascular regeneration, as well as preclinical updates in utilizing the HAV to deliver pancreatic islets, as well as preclinical updates in whole lung regeneration.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, 12:35-1:15 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

Paris Vascular Insights

Session: Dialysis Modalities: What, When, Why and in Whom

Title: Bioengineered Acellular Vessels for Use in Vascular Access and Arterial Repair

The presentation will summarize Humacyte's clinical programs in vascular access and arterial recontstruction, repair and replacement, highlighting the HAV's utility across multiple vascular applications.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 12 p.m. CEST

Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

18th World Congress of the International Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (IPITA)

Session: Bio-Engineering

Title: Novel Approach in Pancreatic Islet Transplantation: Acellular Vessel

The presentation will highlight data on laboratory and preclinical models demonstrating the potential to engineer a biovascular pancreas to deliver islet cells to produce insulin in Type 1 diabetic patients.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 11:30-12:45 p.m. GMT

Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

South American Society of Vascular Surgery

Session: Vascular Surgery and VASA Symposium

Titles:

Bioengineered Vessel Creation - History and Innovation

The presentation will share the scientific journey surrounding the creation of a bioengineered blood vessel suitable for use in dialysis access and other vasculary applications such as arterial repair and replacement.



The Use of the HAV in Peripheral Vascular Disease and Dialysis Patients

The presentation will highlight the clinical use of the HAV across multiple clinical trial programs in vascular access and peripheral arterial disease.



Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

Vascular Biology 2021

Session: Vascular Therapeutics

Title: Engineering Arterial and Pulmonary Vasculature

The presentation will focus on systemic vascular engineering that is done by Humacyte for the manufacturing of HAVs, as well as preclinical efforts at regenerating the microvessels of tissue engineered whole lung constructs.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 12-12:20 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

About HAV

Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in AV access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. It is the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc., (NASDAQ:HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte's initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Pre-clinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte's HAVs were the first product to receive the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation and received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

