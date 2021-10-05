Executive One Consulting Expands IT Management Consulting Practice

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive One Consulting (X1) announced today that Eric Norden has been named as a new Managing Director for the firm.

"Mr. Norden's background as an IT executive, combined with his passion for helping companies through various transformations, provides the perfect complement to enhancing the mission of X1. We are thrilled to officially welcome Eric to the team," says Justin Webb, Founder and Managing Director. "Eric thoroughly understands the issues our clients face and brings proven expertise as a transformative IT leader. We already have an established working relationship, and I'm excited to have Eric join us as a direct contributor and to help support new accounts."

Mr. Norden is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience covering all aspects of Information Technology. He has served in a variety of IT leadership roles in large international companies as well as smaller specialized companies. He has enjoyed a variety of roles in different sectors of IT including consulting, supply side and in industry.

Mr. Norden has worked in a number of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, hospitality, high-tech, retail and distribution. He has worked at all levels including advisory functions to boards, business owners along with IT and business leaders/managers. Eric has enjoyed a variety of roles including VP of IT at Coca-Cola Enterprises, VP of IT at Internap, VP of IT at Delhaize and most recently IT Advisor and Operating Executive at Cerberus Capital Management.

About Executive One Consulting

Executive One Consulting (or "X1") is a boutique management consulting firm that assists private equity, owners and executives of middle market companies to improve their holdings through applied technology. Founded in 2014, the company provides IT advisory and execution expertise, leveraging collective decades of proven technology leadership experience across hundreds of companies. X1 works to create clear strategies, appropriately sized budgets, and brings together the right team members and resources to execute improvement initiatives and generate better results for clients.

Services Include: Due Diligence and Assessments, Risk Identification and Remediation, Transaction / M&A Support, Strategic Planning, Fractional and Interim CIO/CTO services, Executive Advising, IT Turnarounds, Customer Experience Optimization, Strategic Project/Program Management

Contact Information

Justin Webb, Founder and Managing Director

Website: www.x1consulting.com

Email: info@x1consulting.com

