Farmers of Salem and Their Independent Agent Network Raise $13,575 for Habitat for Humanity

SALEM, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey based property and casualty insurer, Farmers of Salem, announces their fifth annual charitable drive, in partnership with their independent agent network, to raise awareness and donations for Habitat for Humanity (HFH). As part of our "Earn More, Give Back" charitable incentive, agents were offered the opportunity to support HFH with Farmers of Salem donating $15 per policy written to the agency's local Habitat affiliate. Since 2015, donations have totaled $77,875. This year we realized our largest annual donation of $13,575. Donations will be made in the name of the agency, in partnership with Farmers of Salem, to the local NJ, PA, and MD Habitat for Humanity Affiliates.



Congratulations and thank you to our agents that qualified and earned $13,575 in 2021!

Our leader this year is Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency LLC with a donation of $1,410. The Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency has qualified every year since 2015.

Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency, LLC Gomez Insurance Company J. Byrne Agency, Inc. Wiser Insurance Agency, LLC Linwood Forest Insurance Group, LLC Haddon Agency, LLC Generazio Associates, Inc. Innovative Insurance Group Hardenbergh Insurance Group Paladin Insurance Agency Allied Partners Insurance Inc Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. FMJ Agency Alliance, LLC E & K Insurance Group World Insurance Associates, LLC Verona Insurance Agency Barclay Group Coastline Insurance Agency, Inc. Maiello & Manzi Associates, Inc. New Amsterdam T/A Esposito Insurance Group R. John Muller LLC Heist Petrocci Agency, LLC The Pangborn Agency, LLC The Leigh Agency Juray & Associates, Inc. Holman Insurance Services, LLC The Ardite Agency Miramar Agency Group, LLC/Goffle

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate substandard housing from the world and to make decent shelter a matter of conscience and action. Habitat for Humanity welcomes people of all races, religions and nationalities to partner in its mission. Habitat for Humanity International's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Since 1976 Habitat has helped more than 5 million people through home construction, rehabilitation, repairs and by increasing access to improved shelter through products and services.

For more information, visit habitat.org.

About Farmers of Salem

Founded in 1851, Farmers of Salem provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland through a network of independent agents. Rated A- EXCELLENT by A.M. Best Company, we pride ourselves in providing Superior Service with Personal Attention.

For more information about Farmers of Salem, visit farmersofsalem.com.

Contact:

Kim Lorenzini

856-628-0150

klorenzini@fosnj.com



