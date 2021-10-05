ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. ("EXL") (NASDAQ:EXLS), a global analytics and digital solutions company, will announce financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 before the market opens, and will hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's operating and financial results.



The conference call will be available live via the internet by accessing the investor relations section of EXL's website at http://ir.exlservice.com/ where the accompanying investor-friendly spreadsheet of historical operating and financial data can also be accessed. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To listen to the conference call via phone, please dial 1-(877) 303-6384 for US participants or 1-(224) 357-2191 for international participants and an operator will assist you. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the EXL website (www.exlservice.com).

