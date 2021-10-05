Coalition Completes Acquisition of Attune Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalition , the leading cyber insurance and security provider, today announced that it has acquired Attune , a managing general agent (MGA) and technology-powered broker platform for commercial insurance. The acquisition of Attune creates the world's largest commercial insurtech and positions the combined entity to capture a $100 billion+ market opportunity in the P&C insurance market.



This acquisition brings together two companies with a vision to offer digitally-powered insurance that can leverage vast amounts of data to assess, mitigate and eliminate risk for businesses. Coalition will expand the reach of its cyber insurance to more policyholders through the Attune marketplace. Coalition will also apply the advances they've made in analytics and machine learning to an expanded set of Attune's insurance offerings over time. The combined company is already delivering over $500M in run rate GWP.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Attune to carry out our shared mission of providing security for all," said Joshua Motta, CEO and co-founder of Coalition. "Together, our companies will define the future of insurance by applying data and technology expertise to mitigate current and emerging risk, expand our insurance offerings to keep more businesses safe and build a better experience for insurance brokers and their clients."

With the addition of Coalition's products to Attune's broker platform and marketplace, brokers will be able to access a wide variety of leading insurance products from a single interface to more efficiently meet their clients' needs. Coalition's proactive risk management platform, Coalition Control, will also be made available to all Attune policyholders to help them proactively monitor and prevent risks to their organizations.

"I am excited for our teams to work with one another to offer more digitally-powered insurance products to more brokers and help organizations mitigate risk," said James Hobson, CEO of Attune. "Our brokers will soon be able to offer businesses access to Coalition cyber insurance alongside the business owner policies, general liability and other leading Attune products in a comprehensive package."

With the close of this acquisition, the combined company now serves over 130,000 customers. The combined Attune-appointed brokers will continue to have access to the Attune marketplace where they'll find a number of additional lines of insurance including BOP (Businessowners' Policy), Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Professional Liability and Excess Liability insurance, as well as Coalition's cyber insurance offering. Attune will continue to operate as a standalone business with access to Coalition's leading technology and data capabilities to enhance underwriting and risk management. Both the Coalition and Attune teams are poised for growth and will continue to scale into 2022 and beyond.

To learn more about Coalition and this acquisition, visit Coalition's blog or coalitioninc.com .

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.

About Attune

Attune is an insurance producer driven by technology and human insights focused on helping brokers and their clients thrive. Attune is licensed in 50 states and currently offers its customers the ability to quote and bind Business Owners', Workers' Compensation, Commercial Liability Excess, Professional Liability, and General Liability policies in minutes for hundreds of small-commercial classes. You can find out more at attuneinsurance.com .

