Palletizer Market to Hit USD 2.32 Billion by 2028; Increased Demand for Automated Machine in Manufacturing Sector to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global palletizer market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2.32 billion by 2028 from USD 1.74 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled "Palletizer Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 1.67 billion in 2020.

A palletizer is a machine that helps in automatic sorting, stacking, and transferring of products onto pallets, usually at the end of a manufacturing line and freight forwarding. Its implementation is dependent on the requirements of the end-users. The demand for this machine has increased owing to the increased demand and manufacturing of convenience products worldwide. Furthermore, in the food and beverages industry, its application is diverse. Thus due to increasing diversity and its application, manufactures are innovating to improve their functionality even more by using technologies such as Human-Machine Interface (HMI).

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/palletizer-market-104445

List of Key Players Profiled in Palletizer Market Report

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Germany)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation (U.S.)

Krones AG (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

KUKA AG (Germany)

BW Packaging Systems (U.S.)

KHS Group (Germany)

Honeywell Intelligrated (U.S.)

BEUMER GROUP (Germany)

Palletizer Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.32 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.74 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Technology; Product type; and Application Growth Drivers Popularity of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) to Bolster Market Growth Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Well Established Infrastructure



Pitfalls & Challenges High Initial Investments in Manufacturing to Impede Market Growth





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Palletizer Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/palletizer-market-104445#

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic crippled the global economy. However, the palletizing market was moderately affected. As per our analysis, the market exhibited a lower growth of 3.0% in 2020 as compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019. However, the pandemic generated health emergencies. Therefore the demand for healthcare and pharmaceuticals products increased. This resulted in increased demand for robotic machines. Thus this market is expected to thrive during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By technology, this Palletizer Marketis divided into robotics, low level or floor level, and high-level. By product type, the market is segmented into bulk, case, bag, pail, and others. By application, the market for palletizers is segregated into food and beverage, cosmetic & personal care, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

Based on technology, the high-level segment held a market share of 32.8% in 2020. This is attributable to its application in carrying load products from above the ground level.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

What does the Report Provide?

The research report of the market for palletizers provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the palletizer market growth.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/palletizer-market-104445

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Well Established Infrastructure

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the palletizing machinery market during the forecast period owing to the adoption of robotic palletizing machines in the manufacturing sectors. Furthermore, leading players of the market are setting up their manufacturing plants across India, China, and some south-east Asian countries where the cost of production is low. The region's market stood at USD 0.72 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to showcase a steady growth in the palletizer market share in upcoming years owing to the stable regional market. North America has strong economic growth and presence of key manufacturers such as BW Packaging Systems, KHS Group, A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, Krones AG, and others. This is fueling the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen Market Growth

The palletizing machine market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches and acquisitions. For instance, in April 2020, PremierTech launched the AR-225 model. It is a fast robotic palletizer that delivers ~25 bags/minute. This palletizing machine lowers the downtime with its pallet magazine and dispenser that handles pallets of different sizes. Such new launches will significantly enhance their portfolio of innovative products in the dentistry segment, and such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

Industry Development

October 2018: Honeywell Intelligrated launched solutions for palletizing equipment that is automated. It provides equipment diagnostics, real-time equipment monitoring, and asset-level insights to boost performance and reliability.

Quick Buy - Palletizer Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104445

Table of Contents

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis Global Palletizer Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in the public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/palletizer-market-104445

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Europe Modular Construction for Healthcare Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction (PMC), and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Surgery Room & Theatres, Laboratories, Emergency Rooms, Hospital Wards & Therapy Centers, Offices, Pharmacy, and Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Solution Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed and Portable Indoor Monitor), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government Buildings, Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

HVAC Drive Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (DC Drives, AC Drives, and Others), By Power Range (Less Than 10 KW, 10-100 KW and 101 and Above KW), By Application (Air Handling Units, Pumps, Cooling Towers and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Undercarriage Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rubber Track, Steel Track), By Application (Agriculture, Construction, Forestry, Mining, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive & Remote Control), By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline), By Price (Below USD 150, USD 150 – 300, USD 300 – 500, Above USD 500) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-palletizer-market-10314



